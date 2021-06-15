IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 193,832.
There are a total of 155,143 confirmed cases and 38,689 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 699,699 people have received the vaccine, and 1,284,900 total doses have been administered. 632,218 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,228. Out of those cases, 17,185 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 5 cases and 2 new deaths Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville and 1 new case in Madison. There are a total of 27 active cases and 266 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 113,440 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,310 cases.
The state said 12 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,716, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,468.
There are 12,012 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,849 cases among health care workers.
358 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,116.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 38 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 94 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 294 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 613 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,060 people were 80+
94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|44,198
1,645
673
265
|9,094
463
181
108
|478
19
6
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,142
7,438
2,036
387
2,505
941
1,942
54
|248
2,304
603
125
457
379
409
18
|18
131
23
11
27
24
33
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|14,920
1,217
7,228
2,996
251
1,130
532
58
|4,170
535
933
827
63
150
120
11
|174
4
28
32
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,223
2,856
357
472
950
294
251
168
|3,564
2,020
349
197
269
105
115
38
|110
75
12
9
16
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|16,685
2,725
470
577
1,110
|2,212
622
413
130
68
|210
42
10
10
34
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,378
968
3,044
792
319
|348
354
167
290
116
|54
18
11
14
9
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|23,013
1,442
2,048
949
258
891
|4,476
385
560
141
84
345
|305
39
37
31
4
21
|TOTAL
|155,143
|38,689
|2,116
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
