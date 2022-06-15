IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 894 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 457,026.
There are a total of 357,255 confirmed cases and 99,771 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,364 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 424,848 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,429,875 total doses have been administered. 945,433 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 49 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,745 Out of those cases, 37,929 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 515 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 243 active cases and 474 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 10,213 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 227 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 105,120 cases.
The state said 18 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,316, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,955.
80,875 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,954.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 905 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,366 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,011 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|116,936
6,312
2,226
764
|22,417
1,215
507
359
|1,027
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,495
16,494
3,913
719
3,772
2,089
2,826
121
|749
8,063
2,260
396
1,287
1,252
1,449
37
|30
295
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,311
2,765
12,822
6,088
549
2,182
1,301
110
|10,602
1,414
1,831
2,186
185
490
521
34
|286
9
51
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,150
5,792
543
790
1,342
683
572
322
|7,971
4,206
963
718
1,020
273
250
150
|249
156
26
20
29
16
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,786
7,546
1,618
1,644
2,390
|6,030
1,587
534
780
379
|598
189
63
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,719
2,202
6,402
1,342
767
|1,386
842
607
1,013
393
|148
52
49
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,938
2,702
4,331
1,958
578
1,582
|9,598
1,019
1,326
341
138
852
|687
79
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|357,255
|99,771
|4,954
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 894 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.