IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 924 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 293,241.

There are a total of 233,053 confirmed cases and 60,188 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,923 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 118,392 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,681,814 total doses have been administered. 833,282 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,705. Out of those cases, 24,620 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 390 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 130 new cases Tuesday. There are 88 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 10 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 669 active cases and 339 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,018 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 165 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 129,398 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,534 cases.

The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,756, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,136.

There are 13,229 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,490 cases among health care workers.

14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,577.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

281 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

611 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

986 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,524 people were 80+

93.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 23 deaths is pending.

91.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 70,112

3,431

1,157

556 11,616

720

339

233 780

45

10

9 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,720

10,892

2,842

482

3,039

1,458

2,320

83 335

5,082

1,431

209

846

826

853

24 27

213

51

12

36

42

46

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 20,082

1,639

8,652

4,142

368

1,467

851

82 6,362

828

1,284

1,416

118

274

287

28 212

5

38

44

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,162

3,661

411

604

1,091

510

367

246 5,338

3,229

594

464

536

202

184

106 188

120

19

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,677

4,851

1,098

847

1,831 3,504

911

445

379

176 401

97

31

25

60 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,358

1,499

4,266

975

512 810

640

314

645

268 97

36

36

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,683

2,075

3,148

1,467

426

1,261 5,605

744

995

194

103

627 521

60

63

39

12

47 TOTAL 233,053 60,188 3,577

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







