IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 942 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 299,576.
There are a total of 237,860 confirmed cases and 61,716 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,157 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 161,435 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,701,774 total doses have been administered. 843,741 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 145 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,329. Out of those cases, 25,360 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 403 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 97 new cases and five new deaths Friday. There are 57 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 5 in Fremont, 10 in Jefferson, 8 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 726 active cases and 355 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,411 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 170 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 130,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,732 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,075, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,210.
There are 13,301 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,627 cases among health care workers.
15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
32 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,735.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 123 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 294 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 648 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,035 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,574 people were 80+
93.58% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.13% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|71,682
3,513
1,176
561
|11,750
742
346
237
|801
48
13
10
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,767
11,030
2,863
489
3,065
1,473
2,340
83
|341
5,188
1,448
213
868
846
872
24
|27
221
53
12
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,878
1,664
8,855
4,249
383
1,525
888
84
|6,642
843
1,320
1,472
130
297
305
28
|222
5
40
47
6
16
19
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,386
3,766
417
610
1,111
520
380
252
|5,453
3,286
598
482
567
201
185
115
|194
124
21
15
23
13
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,326
5,039
1,166
881
1,858
|3,689
994
456
408
179
|418
108
39
27
61
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,445
1,547
4,332
987
522
|817
676
320
664
280
|101
38
37
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,147
2,103
3,193
1,477
431
1,266
|5,653
753
1,003
195
105
632
|549
64
68
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|237,860
|61,716
|3,735
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
