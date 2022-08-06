IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 481,562.
There are a total of 373,285 confirmed cases and 108,277 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,790 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 436,785 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,482,805 total doses have been administered. 951,173 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,749. Out of those cases, 39,837 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 537 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 288 cases in the last seven days and 485 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,726 cases.
The state said 37 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,719, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,996.
92,286 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,053.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 921 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,392 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,059 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.
92.17% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.83% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|122,804
6,718
2,331
799
|25,221
1,344
537
405
|1,043
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,875
17,421
4,117
744
3,884
2,201
2,931
123
|785
8,785
2,430
421
1,347
1,343
1,536
43
|29
299
64
15
55
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,792
2,826
13,233
6,342
640
2,298
1,463
113
|11,245
1,429
1,915
2,339
212
530
639
36
|291
9
54
65
9
30
27
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,000
6,136
585
817
1,375
720
596
337
|8,332
4,292
994
750
1,080
304
269
162
|257
163
30
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,946
7,815
1,679
1,760
2,473
|6,493
1,736
554
840
469
|618
191
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,109
2,352
6,597
1,389
823
|1,458
883
662
1,052
409
|151
53
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|54,706
2,809
4,566
2,019
604
1,635
|10,811
1,110
1,490
397
149
888
|696
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|373,285
|108,277
|5,053
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
