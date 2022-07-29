IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 978 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 478,662.
There are a total of 371,388 confirmed cases and 107,274 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 107,098 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 435,432 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,478,038 total doses have been administered. 950,560 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,500. Out of those cases, 39,571 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 533 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,219 cases.
The state said 32 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,655, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,990.
90,911 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,035.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 406 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 920 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,384 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,051 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.
92.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|121,462
6,609
2,317
792
|24,889
1,332
534
398
|1,041
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,838
17,297
4,082
741
3,866
2,186
2,910
123
|785
8,704
2,389
417
1,332
1,331
1,518
42
|29
297
64
15
55
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,578
2,813
13,205
6,297
639
2,273
1,441
113
|11,172
1,429
1,911
2,327
211
527
618
36
|291
9
54
65
9
29
27
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,911
6,092
572
812
1,372
714
594
334
|8,287
4,286
988
743
1,063
302
269
161
|255
163
29
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,775
7,745
1,667
1,731
2,461
|6,446
1,724
553
838
468
|614
191
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,072
2,338
6,578
1,382
821
|1,453
880
659
1,048
407
|151
52
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|54,524
2,804
4,525
2,010
599
1,622
|10,662
1,102
1,465
388
148
879
|694
80
87
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|371,388
|107,274
|5,035
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
