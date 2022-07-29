IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 978 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 478,662.

There are a total of 371,388 confirmed cases and 107,274 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,098 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 435,432 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,478,038 total doses have been administered. 950,560 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,500. Out of those cases, 39,571 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 533 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,219 cases.

The state said 32 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,655, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,990.

90,911 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,035.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

406 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

920 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,384 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,051 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.85% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

92.15% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.85% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 121,462

6,609

2,317

792 24,889

1,332

534

398 1,041

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,838

17,297

4,082

741

3,866

2,186

2,910

123 785

8,704

2,389

417

1,332

1,331

1,518

42 29

297

64

15

55

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,578

2,813

13,205

6,297

639

2,273

1,441

113 11,172

1,429

1,911

2,327

211

527

618

36 291

9

54

65

9

29

27

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,911

6,092

572

812

1,372

714

594

334 8,287

4,286

988

743

1,063

302

269

161 255

163

29

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,775

7,745

1,667

1,731

2,461 6,446

1,724

553

838

468 614

191

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,072

2,338

6,578

1,382

821 1,453

880

659

1,048

407 151

52

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 54,524

2,804

4,525

2,010

599

1,622 10,662

1,102

1,465

388

148

879 694

80

87

53

15

58 TOTAL 371,388 107,274 5,035

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







