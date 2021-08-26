IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 217,053.

There are a total of 173,261 confirmed cases and 43,792 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 811,147 people have received the vaccine, and 1,476,409 total doses have been administered. 726,003 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 81 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,664. Out of those cases, 17,865 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 415 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 392 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 122 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 15 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 119,732 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 53,776 cases.

The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,707, and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,606.

There are 12,527 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,493 cases among health care workers.

2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,319.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

15 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

45 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

114 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

337 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

666 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,135 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 1.00% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

90.75% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.25% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 49,960

2,028

809

314 9,974

516

238

143 510

20

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,274

8,490

2,213

401

2,609

1,040

2,023

58 263

3,125

822

132

530

503

506

18 19

142

28

11

28

28

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,749

1,306

7,601

3,210

259

1,223

598

60 4,465

607

1,001

911

64

172

146

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,756

2,976

358

502

997

338

277

182 3,859

2,162

397

238

326

121

129

46 123

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,922

3,069

550

695

1,366 2,570

694

421

177

81 244

49

14

10

41 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,093

1,182

3,338

863

394 529

403

220

416

133 64

18

17

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 26,080

1,610

2,263

1,024

298

938 4,883

488

660

157

85

384 335

47

39

31

5

24 TOTAL 173,261 43,792 2,319

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

