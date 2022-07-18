IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 998 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 472,621

There are a total of 367,685 confirmed cases and 104,936 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,642 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 432,018 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,462,078 total doses have been administered. 948,953 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,003. Out of those cases, 39,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 525 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 108,077 cases.

The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,576, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,985.

89,190 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,005.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

915 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,378 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,036 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

92.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 120,993

6,584

2,308

791 24,137

1,298

529

393 1,036

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,771

17,064

4,024

735

3,820

2,154

2,883

123 772

8,530

2,342

411

1,307

1,304

1,486

42 29

297

64

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,303

2,813

13,152

6,271

628

2,271

1,414

113 10,965

1,424

1,894

2,292

207

519

589

36 289

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,726

5,992

557

801

1,363

709

588

332 8,206

4,261

971

732

1,045

295

266

159 251

161

27

20

29

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,557

7,694

1,653

1,719

2,438 6,352

1,684

551

828

463 610

190

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,989

2,304

6,534

1,369

798 1,436

873

634

1,034

402 150

52

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,968

2,762

4,448

1,986

596

1,612 10,259

1,082

1,411

376

147

864 691

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 367,685 104,936 5,005

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

