Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Health professionals are worried about the sharp uptick in cases in Madison County.

There are now 334 active cases of COVID-19 there, and that is nearly half of all the active cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

86 new cases were reported Tuesday.

Madison County’s active case rate is higher than it has ever been – at more than 83. That is more than double Bonneville County’s active case rate.

We spoke with Doctor Steven Lofgran at Madison Memorial Hospital about what he’s most concerned with.

“The biggest concern here is that the trajectory of our positives in this county is so sharply angled up that if we continue at this point we’ll run out of capacity in a matter of days or weeks. It’s fight night. We don’t have a limitless supply of beds or staff.”

Madison County moved into the high risk category last week.

It is the only county in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district in that category.