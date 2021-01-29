Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Eastern Idaho Public Health has announced that rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine for Priority Group 2.2 will begin on Monday, February 1. Included in the group are adults, age 65 and older.

The health district reminds people that the number of vaccines is very limited. There are about 250,000 Idahoans in the new priority group. People were notified by phone or text Thursday night, that the health district will begin accepting appointments Saturday morning on its website

or by calling the Health District at 208-522-0310.

Teton County, Idaho, for example, expects to receive about 90 vaccines per week for the next several weeks. The Teton County vaccination phone line is 208-716-0063. You can find the Teton Valley vaccination plan here.

Southeast Idaho Public Health vaccination information is available here.

There is no cost to the patient. If you have insurance, your insurance will pay a small fee for the administration of the vaccine. There is no co-pay, deductible, or other cost to the patient.

Here is a look at what to expect.

