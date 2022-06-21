JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – On June 17, the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. The CDC and its advisory board subsequently met and recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in this age group. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children aged 6 months through 4 years old and will consist of 3 doses. The Moderna vaccine is recommended for children aged 6 months through 5 years old and will consist of 2 doses.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged 6 months through 11 years old are included below, located at 460 E. Pearl Avenue:

Monday, June 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by HERE.

Parents and guardians are required to accompany the child to their vaccine appointment. If you are scheduling multiple children for vaccine appointments, each child needs their own appointment time. Second and third doses will be booked at your child’s first dose appointment. Walk-in appointments for this age group cannot be accommodated.

If you need assistance with booking an appointment, please call our COVID-19 hotline at 307-732-8628 or email covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov. Appointments for this newly eligible age group may be in high demand, so the health department thanks you for your patience and flexibility while they work to accommodate everyone.

If you need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you can do so by calling the COVID-19 hotline or by going to www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax and clicking the ‘Need to Cancel your COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment’ button. This will allow appointment times to become available for other parents wanting to vaccinate their children instead of going unused.

The post COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children under 5 available in Teton County, Wyo. appeared first on Local News 8.