JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics specially for children 5–11 years old due to the different vaccine storage and preparation requirements.

Current dates for COVID-19 Vaccine clinics for children 5-11 years old are:

Thursday, November 11, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, November 18, 2021 – 10:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

“As a local pediatrician I am an excited that the COVID-19 vaccine for this age group was approved and is shown to be safe and effective after rigorous testing and evaluation,” Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. “Though children are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 compared to adults, they still face a risk. By vaccinating this portion of Teton County’s population, we hope that the spread of COVID-19 slows and that this age groups is protected against both severe acute illness and the long term effects of COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made by visiting https://hipaa.jotform.com/TCHD/kidscovidvax or by calling the Call Center at 307-732-8628. More information on additional clinics and options for children 5–11 years old to receive a COVID-19 vaccination will be communicated once finalized.

Parents and guardians are required to accompany the child to their vaccine appointment. If you are scheduling multiple children for vaccine appointments, each child needs their own appointment time.

TCHD will not be able to accommodate any other COVID-19 vaccine appointments during the clinics for children 5-11 years old. A dose of Pfizer for young children contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose. Parents and guardians should consult their healthcare provider or family physician for additional guidance or questions they have regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

As we approach the holiday season, the health department said the best way to keep your children safe and healthy is by getting them vaccinated against COVID-19.

