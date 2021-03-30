JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department is transitioning to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Beginning, Tuesday at 9 a.m., COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the general public will be released on the Health Department’s vaccine webpage.

Teton County Health Department will be releasing 3,300 first dose appointments during the first two weeks in April.

Saturday, April 10, 2021 will be a special clinic using the Janssen vaccine.

Appointments on Tuesday, April 6, Wednesday, April 7, Thursday, April 15, and Friday, April 16 will be for the Pfizer vaccine (which is a two-dose vaccine approved for individuals 16 and older).

Teton County Health Department asks those community members age 16+ who live or work in Teton County who sign up for an appointment on one of the Pfizer vaccine clinic days also be available 3 weeks later so the vaccine is not wasted.

Additional vaccine appointments for the last two weeks of April will be released on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The health department said the platform used to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments may crash due to the number of individuals simultaneously trying to schedule appointments.

They will continue to open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the community weekly or as more appointments become available due to cancellations and double bookings.

You can also book vaccine appointments at Albertson’s HERE or Smith’s pharmacies HERE. Both local pharmacies have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which is approved for individuals 18 and older.

The Phase 1 registration will still remain open for those community members who are healthcare workers, individuals 50 and older or have a chronic condition that was listed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID Vaccine Priority Groups.

If you meet the criteria for Phase 1 please add yourself to our Phase 1 Registration List HERE so you are prioritized and scheduled for a COVID vaccine appointment.

Essential workers who qualified for the COVID vaccine in Phase 1b or 1c will now need to schedule a vaccine appointment HERE.

