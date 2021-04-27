Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director said people no longer have to prove they live or work in Idaho to get vaccinated.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Director Dave Jeppesen said the policy starts immediately. It includes undocumented workers and border residents.

“As we move to a situation where we have more supply than demand and even if there’s a little barrier, that say I’ve got to show I live or work here, that may be enough for someone that is very busy to decide. That is not worth my time right now. So our main motivation is just to remove as many barriers as possible, so that is it convenient and easy as possible for individuals to get vaccinated,” said Jeppesen.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Vaccination are available for anyone 16 and older, although testing for 12 to 15 is underway.

You can watch the full briefing from Idaho’s health administrators below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

For more information on Idaho’s coronavirus data visit here.

The post Covid-19 vaccine available to anyone in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.