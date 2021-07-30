BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the Bannock County Fair on August 5, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

SIPH says getting your vaccination is a simple process and will only take 15-20 minutes, and all you need to do is fill out your basic information, get your vaccine and wait 15 minutes after receiving vaccine. Insurance information is not required and the vaccine is completely free.

The vaccine is available for those 12 and up, and for those who are under 18, parental consent is required.

SIPH will offer both Pfizer and J&J Vaccine. Pfizer is a 2-dose series with the second shot being given at 21 days after the first shot. J&J Vaccine is a single dose series.

The health department said getting the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most effective tools to protect your health and prevent illness.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and they work. They will help prevent you from getting COVID-19 and getting seriously ill.”

For more information on the COVID vaccine, how to schedule an appointment in the office as well as vaccine safety and efficacy information, click HERE.

SIPH has a hotline to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – Noon. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

