POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This week, the Centers for Disease Control and federal regulators approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Now, the vaccine rollout for Idaho is underway.

Local pediatricians say they are receiving a lot of calls from parents with questions about the vaccine.

The most common questions are:

Where can kids get the shot?

Is it safer than just letting kids get COVID-19?

“The vaccine itself is safer than getting the COVID infection itself,” Dr. Laura Duty of Pediatrician Pocatello Children’s Clinic said. “The adverse effects from COVID could include hospitalization, ICU admission and even death. The adverse effects of the vaccine and what we know according to the clinical trials and the studies that have been performed so far show that the side effects are pretty minimal.”

The Southeastern Idaho public Health Department has received 4,800 doses of the vaccine.

They will be distributed throughout the 8 county region.

Those shots will be available at the health department, pediatrician’s offices and some pharmacies.

