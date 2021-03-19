RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews will hit the road Monday to start working on spring crack-sealing operations.

The work will help preserve the roads from further erosion.

The maintenance work will include sections of:

US-20

ID-28

ID-31

ID-33

ID-47

Motorists may see some temporary intermittent traffic control. That may entail single lane closures, reduced speeds, and flaggers.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Drivers should slow down and pay attention when traveling in work zones.

The crack-sealing operations are expected to be completed by the end of April.

The post Crack-sealing work to begin on regional roads Monday appeared first on Local News 8.