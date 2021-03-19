RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews will hit the road Monday to start working on spring crack-sealing operations.
The work will help preserve the roads from further erosion.
The maintenance work will include sections of:
US-20
ID-28
ID-31
ID-33
ID-47
Motorists may see some temporary intermittent traffic control. That may entail single lane closures, reduced speeds, and flaggers.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
Drivers should slow down and pay attention when traveling in work zones.
The crack-sealing operations are expected to be completed by the end of April.
The post Crack-sealing work to begin on regional roads Monday appeared first on Local News 8.