BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The trial of Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been postponed.

In a hearing last Friday, Judge Stephen Dunn approved a motion from Rowland’s attorney, Justin Olesen, to be withdrawn from the case.

Rowland’s trial was originally set to start July 25.

A new trial date has not been set, but a status conference is scheduled forJuly 26.

Sheriff Rowland is facing felony charges for aggravated batter and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a weapon. It comes after an incident outside his home last November involving a church youth group.

