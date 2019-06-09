Crane collapses on Dallas apartment building amid strong winds; at least 1 reported dead

A crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Dallas amid strong winds Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring six others, two critically, rescuers said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas, as Fox 4 reported.

He added that the building was under construction, and he was unsure if anybody was currently working on it.

“There has never been a crane collapse onto an already inhabited building, as far as I know,” Evans told reporters.

He said that in addition to the one death and one person with minor injuries who was discharged, two were in critical condition, and three were in noncritical condition.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service said winds could exceed 70 miles per hour.