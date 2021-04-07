IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Fox Hollow Elementary in Idaho Falls are making origami cranes for a special reason.

After reading Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, a book about a little girl making paper cranes in order to be healed from cancer, students in Mrs. Trisalaya Wyrick’s sixth-grade class decided to make paper cranes as well.

The story goes that if you fold 1,000 paper cranes, you will get a wish granted.

The kids in Wyrick’s class have a wish of COVID-19 going away and having a great summer with family and friends.

“I just thought it was a really good connection to Covid. I just thought that our world is sick right now. And this might be one way we can try to heal it. And it’s also fun for the kids, it helps with their dexterity,” Wyrick said.

Her students have also taught other classes how to make the cranes, as other wanted to get involved.

“We made our goal on 3/31, and so now we have more cranes coming in from other classes, from other students, and we’re going to be adding those as well. So we’ll have over a thousand,” Wyrick said.

