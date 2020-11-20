POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It will be a bird migration of sorts as more than 1,000 turkeys will make their way through the streets of Pocatello, but this migration will help those in need this Thanksgiving.

On Saturday, local bike enthusiasts will deliver turkeys from Barries Ski and Sports to the Idaho Food Bank.

The community bike ride is just part of how the bikers plan to give back to their neighbors.

According to Barrie Hunt owner of Barrie’s Ski and Sports, “The bike community plus a lot of others in the community help raise enough money and bring in turkeys to feed one thousand three hundred families.”

This event isn’t a new spin on the health of our community. For the last seven years, the annual Cranksgiving event has been a way for people to care for needy families in the area.

Hunt says that that is more important this year than ever.

“We know that we all are living in times that are a little different circumstances that a lot more families need it this year more than any and we really appreciate the people that have come out and donated money and the funds and turkeys and we will make it this year,” Hunt said.

This year, the need is greater than ever before.

“Due to the pandemic we are looking at an increased food insecurity rate, which is really unfortunate because things had been going better,” said Jonna Behm, Development Coordinator for the Eastern Idaho Branch of The Idaho Foodbank. “We’re looking forward to things getting better. and that’s why we’re here, we really want to help those people that are in need.”

If you want to get involved you can donate money, turkeys or just come along for the ride.

The turkeys will be boxed along with potatoes gravy and all the fixings for a perfect thanksgiving meal.

And all those who helped with the Cranskgiving event have the chance to put a healthy spin on the holiday while really making a difference in people’s lives.

Hunt says that is why this event is so important to him.

“You see the families that really need it, the little children that don’t have food on the table during the year, and something somehow will put a spark in their life. by giving them something to eat at least for Thanksgiving. It means an awful lot,” Hunt said.

The Cranksgiving ride starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. The turkeys will be distributed to needy families this weekend.