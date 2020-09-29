Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo met with U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday.

Barrett is President Donald Trump’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett’s confirmation process began with meetings and phone calls with Senators.

Crapo is a member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, which will conduct confirmation meetings in October.

“I had a great meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett today to discuss her fitness for the Supreme Court,” said Crapo following the meeting. “Her legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience are exemplary. Judge Barrett is conscientious in her application of jurisprudential principles. She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written. I look forward to her coming before the Judiciary Committee in a couple of weeks to speak further about her experience and qualifications, and to answer questions about her judicial philosophy more deeply.”