WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Three interns have joined U.S. Senator Mike Crapo’s (R-Idaho) Washington, D.C., and Boise offices for the spring 2022 term.

“Internships in my Washington, D.C., and Boise offices provide young individuals interested in public service an opportunity to witness firsthand the federal legislative process,” Crapo said. “This group of interns brings a fresh perspective to the federal legislative process, and I look forward to their work and successes.”

One intern will serve in the Washington, D.C., office:

Olivia Craig is currently studying political science and public relations at Brigham Young University-Idaho. She has interests in health care, small businesses, banking and trade relations.

Two interns will serve in the Boise office:

Devin Swanson has been raised in Idaho, and currently attends the College of Western Idaho, where he is studying political science. Devin has interests in federal investigations, law and foreign affairs. He would someday like to work in protection services or federal politics.

Nick Kochergin, a native of Twin Falls, currently attends Boise State University and is majoring in political science, criminal justice and sociology. He hopes to later attend law school and enter Idaho state politics.

Crapo hosts interns in his D.C. office as well in the various regional offices throughout Idaho. Students interested in positions for the spring, summer or fall semesters can find more information about the application process, internship expectations, and deadlines for applying on the Senator’s official website at: https://www.crapo.senate.gov/services/for-students/internships.

