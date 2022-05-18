BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican incumbent Mike Crapo has won the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Idaho.

Crapo is seeking a fifth term and will be heavily favored in November in the conservative state.

The last time Democrats won a U.S. Senate election in Idaho was 1974.

Crapo was an attorney before he entered politics and previously served in the U.S. House and the Idaho Legislature. He is currently the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

