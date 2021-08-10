DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 31, near Downey Monday around 4 p.m.

A 2001 GMC Yukon towing a Kodiak Camp Trailer, driven by Susannah Lloyd, 55, of Boise, was traveling southbound when she lost control rolling the Yukon and trailer onto their sides.

Both lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked and detoured onto State Highway 40 for two hours while crews cleared the scene.

All lanes are now open and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

