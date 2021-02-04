MGN Online

IDAHIO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on South Yellowstone Highway, south of Idaho Falls, at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to ISP, a juvenile driving a 2005 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on West 81st South and attempted to go south on South Yellowstone Highway.

John Schultz, 64, of Shelley, was northbound on South Yellowstone in a 2016 Cadillac ATS.

ISP said the juvenile failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Cadillac.

Both lanes of South Yellowstone were blocked for about 45 minutes. The crash remains under investigation.

