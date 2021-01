Jackson, Wyo. (KIFI)-The eastbound lane of Wyoming Highway 22 (Teton Pass) is blocked because of a crash. A truck trailer overturned between the Idaho State Line and Jackson at milepost 12.5 Be prepared to stop and expect delays until the accident can be cleared.

Traffic is at a stand-still since the accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

