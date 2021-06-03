IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident on US 20 northeast of Atomic City blocked the highway for approximately five hours Wednesday night.

Idaho State Police said at about 9:35 p.m. Joey Morrison, 48, of Kaysville, Utah was heading east in semi-truck and crossed into oncoming traffic at milepost 274.

Michael Sinclair, 76, of Arco was heading west in a Ford Expedition and tried to avoid hitting the semi. Sinclair drove off the right side of the road, which caused it to roll to its top.

The semi came to rest in a field upright.

Sinclair was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

