RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle accident on US 26 east of Ririe Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at milepost 358 at Birch Creek Road. That is just east of the Clark Hill Rest Area.

Traffic is backed up in the area because of the crash.

Police have not said what happened.

