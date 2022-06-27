RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday at 8:44 p.m. on State Highway 48 at 150 N., just north of Ririe in Jefferson County.

The driver of a Ford F250 pickup was traveling east on highway 48 near the intersection of 150 N, while a rider on a 2013 Victory Motorcycle was traveling west. The two vehicles collided head-on while negotiating the curve.

The Ford pickup was occupied by a 31-year-old male driver from Roberts. He was not transported. The rider of the motorcycle was a 51-year-old male from Rigby. He was not wearing a helmet, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Traffic on Highway 48 was blocked in both directions for approximately four hours while emergency responders worked to clear the area. Evidence indicates that alcohol may have been involved. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

