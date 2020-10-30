Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 67-year-old Pocatello man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of a crash Thursday.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 65.5, in the south Pocatello area around 6:55 p.m.

According to ISP, Elton L. Zundel was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2013 Volvo S60 when Zundel drove off the right shoulder of the road, and the vehicle rolled.

Zundel was not wearing a seatbelt.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.