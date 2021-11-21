INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)- A Utah man was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon, after a car crash north of Inkom.

Idaho State Police say the call came in at 1:01 P.M. Sunday on I15 at milepost 63 just north of Inkom.

A 33-year-old male of Hurricane, UT, was driving southbound on US Highway 91 in a Salt Lake City Express Bus. He was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

The bus collided with a red Dodge Ram driven by a 52-year-old male of Pocatello, ID, driving northbound on US Highway 91.

The driver of the bus was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The on and off ramps for exit 63 are still blocked at this time, as well as the frontage roads.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

