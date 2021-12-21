IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It may be a few more hours before power is back on for thousands of homes and businesses in the common area.

The outage was caused by an accident at the intersection of 17th Street and Midway.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday.

The accident involved a couple of cars, and one of them hit a power pole which had to be replaced.

According to a deputy, no one was sent to the hospital.

Many of the businesses nearby were forced to close for the afternoon because of the power outage.

The post Crash in Ammon causes power outage appeared first on Local News 8.