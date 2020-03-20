Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – A crash involving multiple vehicles occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 331 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie Friday.

Around 10:18 a.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on a commercial truck stopped in the roadway. As the trooper was speaking with this driver, another vehicle ran into the back of the stopped commercial truck. This created several other drivers to lose control of their vehicles and crash.

The crash involved more than 27 vehicles, which included 23 commercial trucks.

WHP said all individuals that were injured in the crash were transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

At the time of the crash, there was dense fog and slick roads.

The interstate remains closed while troopers continue to investigate the crash.