IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- An accident Friday evening north of Shelley sent two people to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

ISP, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to milepost 122 on southbound US91 north of Shelley just before 5:45 P.M.

Robert Dietz, 63 of Chico, CA, was traveling southbound on US91 on a 1990 Harley Davidson. Dietz was traveling behind Cody Gray, 29 of Shelley, who was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner. Carol Anderson, 73, of Shelley, was traveling northbound in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

Dietz went to pass Gray and struck Anderson’s vehicle. Dietz then crossed into southbound traffic and struck Gray before coming to rest on the southbound shoulder.

Dietz was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Anderson was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, it is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt. Gray was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.

Southbound lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

