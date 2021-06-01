IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man was killed when his pickup crashed on U.S. 20 north of Sugar City Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said Philip Arave, 47, was driving westbound in his 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup when he drove off and collided with the cement wall of the overpass near milepost 339.

The crash happened approximately at 4:53 p.m.

Traffic was blocked for nearly a half hour until police were able to open one lane.

ISP said they are still investigating the crash.

