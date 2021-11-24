ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle incident on eastbound US 20 near milepost 351, north of St. Anthony.

According to police, a 74-year-old man from Ashton was driving westbound on US 20 in a 2022 Buick Encore GX. The driver drove off the left shoulder, through the median, over the eastbound lanes and came to rest near the railroad tracks on the right shoulder of eastbound US 20.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Next of kin have been notified.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Idaho State Police with the investigation.

