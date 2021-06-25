BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Be prepared for traffic if you plan to head south on Interstate 15 through the Blackfoot Rest Area.

ISP on scene of a property damage crash SB I15 near the Blackfoot rest area. Slow traffic in place. pic.twitter.com/kCf65lctqf — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) June 24, 2021

Crews are there now responding to a crash.

It’s about five miles north of Blackfoot.

Drive with caution and be prepared to stop.

