BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Be prepared for traffic if you plan to head south on Interstate 15 through the Blackfoot Rest Area.

Crews are there now responding to a crash.

It’s about five miles north of Blackfoot.

Drive with caution and be prepared to stop.

