IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 1:25 p.m. ITD reports the incident has been cleared.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Transportation Department reports there is a crash on Interstate 15 about five miles south of the Idaho Falls area.

ISP reports the rollover crash is southbound at mile marker 110.

The road is blocked, and officials ask you follow the local detour.

ISP reports there are no injures.

