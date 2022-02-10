IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on westbound US 20 at milepost 307 near Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

ISP reports the westbound lanes are completely blocked.

Traffic Alert: Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on westbound US20 at milepost 307 near Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The westbound lanes are completely blocked. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/vUVccqp4Qf — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 10, 2022

The post Crash on US 20 blocks lanes appeared first on Local News 8.