KIFI Rescuers work to get a car out of the canal on 105 W and County Line Road.

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – A car ended up submerged in a water canal under the bridge after it collided at an intersection west of Ririe.

At least two people were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. It’s also unknown how many people were involved in the accident.

Rescuers from Bonneville and Jefferson County responded to the crash at the intersection of 105 E. and County Line Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it when more information becomes available.

