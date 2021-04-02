IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-One man was hospitalized after a crash on US 20 at around 3:23 p.m. Thursday.

Idaho State Police said James McAlister, 77, of Mackay, was east bound in a 2003 Subaru Legacy. McAlister drove off the left shoulder of the highway near milepost 295, west of Idaho Falls.

The car came to rest in a field.

He was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His condition was not immediately known.

