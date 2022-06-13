IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It took several hours for crews to clean up a crashed semi on I-15 early Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police say the driver failed to negotiate a curve near the Pancheri overpass around 1:45 a.m. They say the truck, pulling a trailer full of fertilizer hit a guardrail on the southbound side and crossed the median.

The truck and trailer flipped on the other side of the northbound lanes under the overpass.

Crews had to call in a dumpster to clean it all up while they closed the road to traffic.

here was no observed damage to the bridge.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Crashed trailer closed I-15 for hours appeared first on Local News 8.