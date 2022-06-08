CRATERS OF THE MOON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve rangers are excited to be more involved with their visitors. The park is still slowly recovering from the isolation of the pandemic.

Craters of the Moon is a nature treasure to behold. They are formed by lava flows that occur on the site every 2000 years. The lava has formed many lava tubes, spatter cones and basalt lava fields.

Ever since the pandemic began, the national monuments and parks have had to ensure social distancing. All of the parks remained open to the public, but almost every park program and visitor center was shut down.

Now, ranger Greg Reed is looking forward to meeting with people and providing ranger programs.

“We’re now have ranger programing and we have guided hikes,” Greg said. “We’re going to have evening programs here in coming up later on this month. We began evening programs at the amphitheater, at the campground. We do a lot of night sky programs as well.”

The monument is open 24 hours. It is $20 for each vehicle to enter the site and it is $15 for campers to have a spot to sleep overnight.

