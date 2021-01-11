POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-East Idaho Credit Union has expanded its territory, opening a new branch at 1700 Hurley Drive in Pocatello.

The credit union opened its first branch in Idaho Falls in 1935. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a formal ribbon cutting was postponed until a grand opening event, tentatively scheduled in May.

EICU has $320 million in total assets, 32,000 members and 10 branches throughout the region.

