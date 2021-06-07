JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A remote brush fire in Jefferson County put crews to the challenge Sunday.

They had to drive water in nearly a mile to douse the flames west of Rigby.

This was at milepost 66 on Highway 33.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Crews from Rigby, Madison and BLM began battling the five acre blaze since about 1:00 p.m.

Although the fire is still under investigation, it’s believed a target shooting accidentally sparked the blaze.

The post Crews battle remote brush fire appeared first on Local News 8.