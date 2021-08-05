SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 20,643 acres and is 47% contained.

Crews reported little fire growth Wednesday, but noted significant heat in three main areas: below Indian Point in Gant Creek, on the hillslope above the Big Deer Creek / Panther Creek intersection, and in the wilderness area approaching Deer Lake.

Crews continue to monitor fire activity and strengthen protection measures around assets or highly valued resources.

These measures include setting up sprinkler systems, hose lays, and strategically placing pumps in streams or lakes to provide water to help with fire operations around those assets.

Heavy equipment operations working to build the contingency line along the Ridge Road completed an additional two tenths of a mile south of Five Corners. Heavy equipment work south of Williams Creek Summit is complete, and equipment will be moved to the Five Corners area to assist in operations on the northern end of the line. Heavy equipment movement will impact travel in the area in the following way:

August 5: Around 9 a.m., heavy equipment loaded on lowboy haulers will come down Williams Creek Road to the Incident Command Post in Salmon, where it will be staged overnight. Please give those haulers room to travel down that road.

August 6, weather and road condition dependent: Starting at 9 a.m., the equipment will travel up Stormy Peak Road to Five Corners. Due to the size and condition of the road, this operation will require pilot cars, radio communications, and temporary road closures to ensure safety of equipment drivers as well as public traffic in the area. Be prepared for delays on that road. Stay tuned to the Salmon-Challis NF Facebook page for the latest information.

Closures remain in effect for the Mud Lick Fire area. Information can be found HERE.

The fire burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

