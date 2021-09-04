RIRE, Idaho (KIFI)- Crews are fighting a fire in rural Bonneville County.

U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management crews are on the scene of the Clark Hill Fire, on Antelope Creek between Highway 26 and the Snake River.

The fire is actively burning in mixed brush and timber and is estimated between 10 to 15 acres as of about 4:45 p.m.

Containment is estimated for 11 p.m. Saturday night and is suspected to be human-caused.

