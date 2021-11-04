SCNF

NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hughes Creek Ranger Station was first established in 1908 and served as the U.S. Forest Service District Office until 1969 when the station was moved to North Fork, Idaho. The station was completely re-developed during the New Deal Era between 1933 and 1940.

Three of the buildings are currently in use and are maintained for employee housing and storage while other buildings have been closed due to deteriorating conditions and health and safety concerns.

During the last two years, the forest invested in the three remaining buildings that are still in use, this includes such things as lead base paint mitigation, fresh paint, water and sewer system improvements, refinishing of cabinets and flooring, and updating appliances.

As part of a larger Forest-wide effort to address the number of unused and unneeded buildings on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, District Ranger Ken Gebhardt signed a decision to remove three buildings including an old office/bunkhouse, a mechanic shop, and a fire shop.

Several of these buildings have been deteriorating for many years and are not safe to use due to health and safety issues.

Some of the buildings had been damaged by flooding, humidity, mold, and have lead based paint. A large tree hit one building which damaged the roof and interior ceilings of the building.

All three of these buildings have not been used for over a decade and are condemned. An evaluation was completed to determine if the buildings could be moved off-site for use elsewhere or eligible to make available to the public for sale. Due to their poor condition and identified hazardous materials this was not a feasible option.

Gebhardt said the Forest worked with a local contractor to remove the three old buildings, properly dispose of all the wood and hazardous materials, and complete surface landscaping at the site over the last few weeks.

“It’s wonderful that we are having some success in removing some of these old unusable buildings that we can’t afford to maintain while we focus on maintaining and improving our existing housing and other historically valuable and useful facilities”, Gebhardt said.

