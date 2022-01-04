IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Halsey Street Monday night at approximately 9:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

The reporting person told dispatch there was a fire in the ceiling.

One adult female, one adult male, three children, as well as two dogs, one snake, one turtle, and 19 rats were inside the home when the fire started.

Two ambulances, three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power were dispatched to temporarily turn off utilities in the area as a safety precaution.

When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke coming from the roof of a small single-story home. Upon entry, they reported flames coming from the hallway that extended into a bedroom, attic and roof.

Firefighters reported having the fire knocked down by approximately 9:58 p.m. There were no injuries to civilians, firefighters or pets.

Both the Red Cross and the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho were dispatched to provide assistance to the family who was displaced from their home.

The damages were estimated at approximately $90,000. The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

